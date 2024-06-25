Illegal POGO money could influence elections: DILG

Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) money could possibly be used to influence the 2025 midterm elections, Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. said Monday.

“Well, actually there could always be that possibility of illegal means, illegal POGO, illegal jueteng or illegal e-sabong (online cockfighting), and even worse, illegal drugs, narco politics. All of these things could possibly affect an election, that’s why we should enhance our monitoring of all these things. And that is why we are here with the PNP (Philippine National Police),” Abalos said at a press briefing.

Abalos said he had also issued a memorandum circular directing the PNP and local government units (LGUs to eliminate illegal POGOs in their areas.

Citing the data from the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), he said that there are only 43 legal POGOs which are operating in Manila and in Kawit, Cavite.

“So all others that you see that have activities, you should verify them and if they got the BPLO (Business Permit and Licensing Office). That’s automatic, you can use that,” Abalos said.

“If you will notice, all POGOs that are being caught are illegal. They really don’t have any license. So if you see them in provinces except for Cavite and Metro Manila, they are definitely illegal,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS