EO 62 not anti-Filipino farmers, DA clarifies

Executive Order No. 62 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which lowers tariffs on imported goods including rice, does not aim to set aside local production of Filipino farmers, but to ensure affordable prices of imported commodities.

This was the clarification made by the Department of Agriculture (DA) during a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

“Again, ang priority pa rin ay local production,” Assistant Agriculture Secretary Arnel de Mesa told reporters.

De Mesa debunked impressions that EO 62 aims to provide more income to foreign farmers instead of the Filipinos.

The government is looking for ways to reduce rice tariff and eventually reduce prices in the Philippines. Prices of rice in the country are also affected by the movement of prices in the international market, he said.

“Kasi ngayon, mahal pa rin iyong presyo sa international market kaya nag introduce actually si Secretary Tiu Laurel doon sa EO 62, nag-introduce siya ng provision na kailangan magkaroon ng review every four months,” he added.

The review, De Mesa said, aims to determine if there are significant changes of prices of commodities in the international market, particularly on rice that has to be determined by the Tariff Commission, or by the government.

Marcos issued EO 62 on June 20, 2024. The EO ordered the modification of nomenclature and tariff rates on various products to ensure continuous supply of goods and to protect the purchasing power of Filipinos. Presidential News Desk