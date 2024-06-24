「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Marcos says gov't ''making good progress'' in rehabilitating Pasig River

［ 177 words｜2024.6.24｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the government is "making good progress" in rehabilitating the Pasig River as another phase of its redevelopment site has been completed.

Last Sunday, Marcos attended the opening of the Phase 1C of the Pasig River Urban Development Project (PRUDP), which is being led by First Lady Louise A. Marcos.

The total showcase area for PRUDP is now 500 meters, stretching from the esplanade from Jones Bridge to Plaza Mexico and Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila and dubbed as the Manila Old Downtown Segment of the PRUDP.

It features a one-storey structure with a roof deck along the Pasig River, a 3-meter wide walkway flanked by 32 leasable commercial spaces at the ground level and a combination of a walkway, bike lane and viewing area on the roof deck.

Marcos vowed to provide the necessary support for the PRUDP so it will be completed in three years.

He visualizes the Pasig River will "look and feel" like the iconic rivers of Seine in Paris, the Thames in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok. DMS

