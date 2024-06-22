US 7th Fleet flagship arrives in Manila

The flagship vessel of the United States 7th Fleet arrived in Manila following the violent actions of China Coast Guard that caused severe injury to a Filipino soldier during the rotation and resupply mission of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Ayungin Shoal last Monday.

In a radio interview, Senator Francis Tolentino said he attended the arrival ceremony as guest of honor to welcome the USS Blue Ridge at the Manila South Harbor on Thursday.

Tolentino said the arrival ceremony was also attended by US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, personnel and officials of the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard and other Filipino civilian officials.

"The port visit of USS Blue Ridge shows the strong correlation between the United States and the Philippines," he said.

In her speech on board the USS Blue Ridge, Carlson said the first trip of Vice Admiral Fred Kacher in the Philippines as the US 7th Fleet Commander in the country is "a powerful symbol of the unbreakable bond" between the two nations.

"As we celebrate our close ties, we rededicate ourselves to ensuring an Indo Pacific region that is free, open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient." she said.

"Together we have navigated both calm and turbulent waters, emerging stronger and more resolved. Their continued collaboration brings peace, security and prosperity to our people, and the broader region," Carlson added. Robina Asido/DMS