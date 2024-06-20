DFA denounces, express grave concern over China harassment in Ayungin Shoal

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) asked China to act responsibly as it denounced and expressed grave concern over the recent harassment that resulted in the severe injury of a member of the Philippine Navy's special operations group during the rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal last Monday.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs expresses grave concern over the incident that occurred in the Ayungin Shoal during a humanitarian mission to BRP Sierra Madre on 17 June 2024. The DFA denounces the illegal and aggressive actions of Chinese authorities that resulted in personnel injury and vessel damage," it said.

The DFA noted that "in line with the Philippines’ commitment to pursue peace, the Department has been exerting efforts to rebuild a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation with China on the South China Sea" but stressed that "this cannot be achieved if China’s words do not match their actions on the waters".

"We expect China to act sincerely and responsibly, and refrain from behavior that puts to risk the safety of personnel and vessels," it added.

The DFA also reiterated its call for China to adhere to international law, especially UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and the 2016 Arbitral Award, and respect the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in our own waters."

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated that China's provocative and reckless behavior "could lead to something bigger and more violent."

"You've heard others within the US government say this ? this kind of behavior is provocative, it's reckless, it's unnecessary, and as you highlight, it could lead to something bigger and more violent," he said.

"We are going to continue to stand with our Philippine allies. We condemn the escalatory and irresponsible actions by the PRC to deny the Philippines from executing a lawful maritime operation in the South China Sea. And as you've heard Secretary Austin and others say, the Philippines' rightful, legal maritime claims must be protected," he added. Robina Asido/DMS