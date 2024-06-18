English Articles

Filipino fishermen continued their activities near the vicinity of waters off Scarborough Shoal despite implementation of China's new rule to detain foreign trespassers in its maritime borders.

Despite the start of the implementation of the new regulation of China last Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored two Filipino fishing boats operating near the Bajo de Masinloc (BDM) on Sunday.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said fishing boat Princess Yhan Yhan with 12 crew members was monitored 16 nautical miles south of the shoal while fishing boat Rundel-1 with seven crew members was at 32 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc.

Balilo said during their patrol BRP Malapascua and BRP Sindangan communicated with crew members of two Filipino fishing boats to check their health conditions and fishing operations.

Balilo said as they discussed China Coast Guard (CCG)’s proclamation to arrest non-Chinese fishermen in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the PCG personnel assured fishermen that it will uphold their safety and provide security during their activities.

"They also distributed food and medicines to Filipino fishermen to augment their supplies on board," he said.

However, Balilo mentioned that BRP Sindangan was shadowed by a China Coast Guard vessel with bow number 3106.

The CCG vessels shadowed the PCG ship "at approximately 800 yards from its starboard bow during the entire routine maritime patrol, as well as two more CCG vessels in the vicinity waters off BDM." Robina Asido/DMS