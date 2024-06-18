Defense chief Teodoro says AFP shall resist China's ''dangerous and reckless behavior'' in WPS

Following the reported collision between a Philippine and a Chinese vessel off the waters of Ayungin Shoal, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shall resist the ''dangerous and reckless behavior'' of China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

"China’s dangerous and reckless behavior in the West Philippine Sea shall be resisted by the AFP," said Teodoro.

"Their behavior contravenes their statements of good faith and decency," he added.

Teodoro issued his statement after the China Coast Guard accused the Philippines of violating the "International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea '' by approaching the Chinese vessel "dangerously and in an unprofessional manner" that caused the collision incident.

The CCG said that the "responsibility for the incident lies entirely with the Philippine side."

"A Philippine supply ship illegally entered the waters near Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Islands on Monday. The China Coast Guard (CCG) took control measures against the Philippine vessel in accordance with law," it stated.

Teodoro assures that the Philippine authorities will exert its "utmost in order to fulfill our sworn mandate to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights."

"It should now be clear to the international community that China’s actions are the true obstacles to peace and stability in the South China Sea," he added. Robina Asido/DMS