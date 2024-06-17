Ex-CBCP president says China inches ''menacingly close to Philippines''

A former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said China is a threat to the country.

In a pastoral letter Saturday, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas said '' there is evidence of insidious attempts by a foreign power that governs by an ideology that recognizes no God and keeps all religion and the practice of faith under the heavy heel of its totalitarian boot to trample our sacred shores."

"The People's Republic of China shows neither fear nor does it exhibit hesitation in inching menacingly close to the Philippines," he added.

Villegas issued the pastoral letter as China began implementing a policy that does not allow foreign vessels to enter its maritime territory in the South China Seas. The ship could be boarded and its personnel may be detained up to 60 days.

Through its ten-dash line, China claims a big portion of the South China Sea.

Villegas pointed to China's actions against the Philippine Coast Guard vessels at the Escoda Shoal, which is well within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

"Not only are our maritime zones usurped and our fishermen evicted from their fishing grounds. Our marine environment is relentlessly wrecked as China endeavors to convert features into islands and militarized platforms," said Villegas.

Villegas said there are moral issues involved in China's actions towards the Philippines.

"It is certainly a moral issue that many fisher folk have been deprived of the abundance that once allowed them at least a decent existence, and that has now forced them to rummage through the leftovers of Chinese poachers and encroachers," said Villegas.

He said there is also a moral issue when it comes to the continued destruction of natural resources in the disputed area.

"There is the moral issue underscored by Pope Francis' Encyclical, Laudato Si', that calls the attention of all Catholics, in fact, of all humanity, to our responsibility for our common home, and to defend nature against destructive forces," said Villegas.

Villegas called on the uniformed men and women, who patrol Philippine waters, to escort Filipino fishermen, assert Philippine claims, and continue to defend the territory.

Villegas called on every Filipino to "stand proud and tall and not to cower in fear". DMS