Gov't preparing to meet challenges of La Nina: official

As the country transitions into La Nina, the government is stepping up ways to mitigate the impact of stronger-than-expected rainfall when the weather phenomenon takes hold in the fourth quarter.

Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama, spokesperson of Task Force El Nino, told dzBB Sunday flood control projects are being undertaken, updating a list of areas prone to landslides and other mitigating measures.

Villarama said there is a 69 percent chance that La Nina will occur. ''Maybe in July, August, September, the shift to La Nina will be announced depending on the data,'' he said.

''Its effect will be felt towards the end of the year,'' said Villarama.

''The main challenge is flooding (when La Nina occurs). Many will be affected when floods happen,'' Villarama said.

There are 3,200 areas as being prone to landslides in the hazard map of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and Villarama said ''the list is being updated.''

''We have to update the hazard map so it can determined what are the areas where people can evacuate if strong rain and landsides happen,'' he said.

Heavy damage to the farm sector due to rains will be expected and the Department of Agriculture is preparing how to meet this, said Villarama.

''During El Nino, when farmlands become dry, these can be rehabilitated or alternatice crops can be planted...In La Nina, floods destroy crops and you have to wait for it to subside (before you can plant),'' said Villarama.

For Metro Manila, Villarama said the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) are setting up trash traps to filter garbage and prevent floods. He said some people persist in throwing their garbage improperly. DMS