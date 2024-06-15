Fishers' group will not follow China's ''trespass rule''

Fishers' group Pamalakaya insists that they will not adhere to China's "trespass rule" in the West Philippine Sea as they staged another protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in Makati on Friday, a day before its implementation.

The group was joined by some fishermen from Masinloc, Zambales and other allied groups like Bagong Alyansang Makabayan.

Protesters were not able to enter the Chinese Consulate due to the barricade established by policemen.

The protest caused traffic as they occupied two lanes along Gil Puyat Avenue.

Former Bayan Muna partylist Rep. Teddy Casino encouraged Filipinos to continue on asserting the country's sovereign rights.

"We are calling on the Filipino people to continue on asserting the sovereignty of the Philippines. Together, let us condemn China's interference," he said.

The "trespass rule" of China will allow Chinese coast guards to detain foreigners for up to 60 days for illegally entering its border starting June 15. Marie Manalili/DMS