AFP tells fishermen not to be ''intimidated'' by Chinese policy

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assures the Filipinos that it will "not be deterred or intimidated" with the anti-trespassing policy that will be implemented by China in the South China Sea starting Saturday.

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. encouraged Filipinos to continue fishing in the West Philippines Sea as he assured that the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard will protect them.

"Just go ahead with their normal fishing activities with our exclusive economic zone (EEZ). This is ours, so we have the right to exploit the resources in these areas," he said.

"They should not be afraid to fish, anyway your AFP, Philippine Navy and PCG are there. We are discussing a lot of measures in order for us to protect our fishermen," he added.

AFP public affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad stressed that "China's so-called anti-trespassing policy undermines the rule of law and international norms that govern maritime conduct."

"The presence and actions of its vessels in our waters are illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive. We will not be deterred or intimidated," he said.

On May 18, China said it will detain trespassers who illegally enter its maritime borders or help other people cross its borders unlawfully to 60 days. The regulation will take effect on June 15.

The Philippines said this policy has no basis. In the last few days, Philippine Coast Guard increased its patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

Under its ten-dash line, China practically claims the South China Sea.

"The AFP remains steadfast in our mission to protect our nation's rights and ensure the safety of our personnel and citizens in the West Philippine Sea," he added.

Trinidad said despite the new regulation of China, the AFP will continue its maritime patrol operations within the territorial waters of the country.

"We will continue our maritime patrols in areas within the Philippines' jurisdiction," he said. Robina Asido/DMS