Increase of Chinese vessels in WPS ''still within our acceptable limits'': Navy spokesperson

The recorded increase in the number of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is still within the acceptable limits, a Philippine Navy officer said Wednesday.

During the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad said the deployment of People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China is not alarming as it is still within the capability of its South Sea Fleet that operates in the South China Sea.

"If we're going to look at the capability of the South Sea Fleet, it is not alarming. The current increase because it is well within the capability of the South Sea Fleet. What will be concerning is if they have forces coming from their East Sea Fleet or the North Sea Fleet. But so far, the increase in numbers is still within our acceptable limits," he said.

"When I say acceptable limits, open sources will tell us the South Sea Fleet could muster a total of around 75 to 80 ships and submarines. If we factor in the maintenance and repair; the deployment all over the South China Sea, maritime Southeast Asia, and we could get a ballpark figure on how many (vessels they) can surge into our exclusive economic zone," he added.

In a previous interview, Trinidad said the number of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea from June 4 to 10 increased to 146 from a total of 125 from May 28 to 3 due to the military exercise conducted by PLAN in the vicinity of Sabina Shoal.

He noted that it is the first military drill conducted by China's PLAN within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS