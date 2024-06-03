NGCP lifts Luzon alerts for Sunday

The National Grid Power Corp. of the Philippines lifted a red alert for the Luzon grid early Sunday, stopping an earlier announced warning that would have begun from 1 pm to 12 midnight.

In its X account, the NCGP said the available capacity for the Luzon grid was 11, 572 megawatts while peak demand was at 11,108 megawatts.

At 2:30 am, the NCGP lifted a yellow alert warning for the Luzon grid.

On Saturday, several areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila experienced brownouts, Meralco said as red alert was declared.

''Meralco implemented manual load dropping lasting an average of 1.5 hours starting 2:17 pm. This affected nearly two million customers in parts of Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila, Pampanga, Rizal and Quezon,'' said Meralco on Sunday.

Meralco said all services were fully restored 11:47 pm Saturday. DMS