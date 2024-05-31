China new regulation not a concern: foreign ministry spokesperson

China reiterated that its new regulation to detain foreign trespassers should not be a concern after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that it is "worrisome" as it could escalate the tension in the region.

In a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted that "the regulations are rolled out by China Coast Guard to standardize the administrative law-enforcement procedures of Coast Guard agencies and better uphold order at sea".

"It is consistent with universal practices. Individuals and entities have no need for concern as long as they have not done anything illicit," she said.

In an interview with members of the media on the sidelines of his state visit to Brunei Darussalam, Marcos said that China Coast Guard's new regulation is "very worrisome" development.

“The new policy of threatening to detain our own citizens, that is different. That is an escalation of the situation. So, yes, it is now very worrisome,” he said.

However, Mao stressed that "it is the Philippines, not China, that has escalated the situation and made repeated provocations in the South China Sea."

"China’s door of dialogue and communication with the Philippines remains open, but it’s important to note that dialogue requires sincerity and whatever is agreed in dialogue must be acted upon, rather than talking about the need for dialogue while continuing to make provocations," she said. Robina Asido/DMS