''Aghon'' left over P80 million in crop damage: DA

The damage to the farm sector due to Typhoon ''Aghon'' reached over 80 million pesos, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Thursday.

According to the DA, a total of P81.84 million worth of damage to agriculture was recorded due to affected crops and damage to farm infrastructure because of the Aghon.

The tropical cyclone affected 1,482 farmers who lost 2,586 metric tons of rice, corn, cassava and high value crops planted within the 948 hectares of damaged farmland.

The DA noted that the damaged crops include 1,091 metric tons of rice worth P25.09 million, 93 metric tons of corn worth 2.50 million, 135 metric tons of cassava worth 1.21 million and 1,268 metric tons of high value crops amounting to P47.39 million.

A total of 24,514 heads of livestock and poultry worth P4.54 million were also recorded.

It also stated that the damage to agricultural infrastructure which includes irrigation facilities and farm structures reached P965,400 and P135,000 worth of machinery and equipment.

As of Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported a total of 51,858 people or 16,404 families were affected because of ''Aghon''.

The NDRRMC confirmed the death of six victims due to ''Aghon'' while eight were injured.

''Aghon'' left the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday. Robina Asido/DMS