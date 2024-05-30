Coast Guard, BFAR to intensify presence in Scarborough Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will intensify its presence in Scarborough Shoal following China's imposition of a unilateral, four-month-long fishing moratorium in areas of South China Sea.

In a public briefing, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson in the West Philippine Sea, said the intensified presence in the area is part of the commitment made by Philippine Coast Guard, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan to protect the Filipino fishermen amid China's fishing ban set in June.

"Philippine Coast Guard, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, has expressed his commitment to our president, President Bongbong Marcos, and to the National Task Force West Philippine Sea for the PCG to intensify its presence in Bajo de Masinloc in particular, because this area is covered by the fishing ban of China," he said.

"We are going to intensify our presence and in collaboration with the deployment of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources," he added.

Tarriela also recalled that even before the start of the implementation of China's fishing ban, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano ordered the PCG and BFAR to maintain presence in Scarborough Shoal.

"Way back in February, the National Security Adviser had already issued a directive for the coast guard and BFAR to maintain rotational deployment in Bajo de Masinloc," he said.

Just last Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced the Philippine protest against the imposition of China's fishing moratorium "in areas of the South China Sea north of the 12 degrees North latitude" from May 1 to September 16.

"Through a diplomatic note, the Philippines protested the ban insofar as it includes the Philippines maritime zones over which the Philippines has sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction," the DFA said.

It noted that paragraph 716 of the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea states that China, by promulgating its moratorium on fishing in the South China Sea "without exception for areas of the South China Sea falling within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines and without limiting the moratorium to Chinese flagged vessels, breached Article 56 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) with respect to the Philippines' sovereign rights over the living resources of its exclusive economic zone."

The DFA stressed that the unilateral imposition of the fishing moratorium raises tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea, and directly contravenes the understanding between Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping to manage differences through diplomacy and dialogue and to de-escalate the situation at sea.

It also called on China to cease and desist from the conduct of illegal actions that violates the Philippines' sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its maritime zones; comply with its obligations under international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award; and, adhere to its commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. Robina Asido/DMS