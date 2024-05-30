Marcos arrives in Singapore to deliver key message for global defense stakeholders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Singapore at around 4:52 pm Wednesday where he is expected to articulate before a global audience the Philippines’ position on defense and diplomacy, and its commitment to a rules-based order and constructive multilateralism amid geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

In an interview in Brunei, Marcos said his keynote address to the defense and security gathering in Singapore is highly important, noting the invitation in itself is highly significant.

“The fact that they asked the Philippine President to come and speak on that very subject is significant in the sense that it is a recognition that there are challenges that are facing the Philippines, specifically,” he said.

“And not only the Philippines, but this affects the region and it affects the world. So, what I will present in the Shangri-la forum [the] day after tomorrow is going to essentially try to explain the position of the Philippines for both legally and geopolitically and diplomatically. And how we see the ways forward for the Philippines and for the region.”

The West Philippine Sea is so important to international trade and the stakeholders are no longer limited to Southeast Asia, Asia, and Indo-Pacific because it now really involves the global economy, the President said.

This makes the Philippines’ position so important in the decision-making of many of the policymakers around the world, he noted.

The President arrived in Singapore after a two-day state visit to Brunei Darussalam. In his two-day working visit to Singapore, the President will deliver his keynote message for the 21st edition of this year’s International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue.

Among those expected to attend the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue are multiple stakeholders in defense, ranging from heads of governments, heads of states, and defense of ministers to industry players from around 40 countries .

Aside from addressing the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, President Marcos will have a series of high-level meetings with Singaporean officials as part.

Marcos’ visit to Singapore is upon the invitation of former Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong. Presidential News Desk