Philippines protests China unilateral fishing ban in South China Sea

The Philippines protested on Monday China's unilateral fishing ban in the South China Sea, saying it violates international law and undermines the country's sovereignty and maritime rights.

China announced its fishing moratorium from May 1 to September 16.

"The Philippines called on China to cease and desist from the conduct of illegal actions that violates the Philippines' sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its maritime zones," a Department of Foreign Affairs statement said.

It also urged China to "comply with its obligations under international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award; and, adhere to its commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea."

China's fishing ban came a week after it announced that it will enforce arrests of foreigners intruding into areas it claims in the South China Sea. DMS