Marcos to keynote Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be in Singapore next week to attend the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue where he will deliver the keynote address, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The security forum is set on May 31 to June 2. Before that, Marcos will undertake a state visit to Brunei from May 28 to 29.

Marcos’ working visit to Singapore is also upon the invitation of former Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

With regard the rising COVID-19 cases in Singapore, Office of the Asian and Pacific Affairs Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola-Rau said Singapore does not have a bubble setup just like in China.

“But we will, of course, [be mindful of] the usual DOH / WHO proposals or the usual protocols that they have informed all of us. So, we will be closely following that,” she pointed out.

Entitled “International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue 2024,” this year’s dialogue will provide a good platform for defense ministers, military chiefs, government officials and security experts around the world to discuss and address regional and global security challenges.

Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Ambassador Ma. Teresita Daza does not want to pre-empt what could be discussed during the dialogue, she said it is “a good platform” where leaders can discuss issues happening within the region.

“When you have a forum such as this, it gives a good platform for a country to actually expound and articulate its position on key issues. So, it will be an important platform for us to actually also convey our positions relative to what is happening within the region and what we are advocating for,” she said.

Daza was referring to issues on the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“So, it’s something that is useful not only for those who are attending but also for the country who’s actually participating in this international fora,” she added.

On the sidelines of the visit, the President will meet new Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wongas as part of efforts to strengthen the 55-year-old Philippines-Singapore diplomatic relations, she said.

The President, likewise, will have a brief meeting with former Prime Minister and current Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. DMS