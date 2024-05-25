Teodoro says China's regulation is an act of ''provocation''

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the new regulation of China to detain foreigners who will illegally enter their borders is an act of "provocation".

"It's not trespassing. They threatened to arrest. That is a provocation and a violation to me of the (United Nation) UN charter," Teodoro said in an interview with reporters in Manila on Friday.

"It is a matter of international concern, as a threat to enforce something illegal which is a breach of international peace," he added.

In his speech during the celebration of the 126th founding anniversary of the Philippine Navy, Teodoro described China's new regulation as a "rubbish and irresponsible threat" that violates international law.

"What a provocation is the rubbish and irresponsible threat to detain quote and quote trespassers in what is claimed as internal waters but is actually part of the high seas and part of the West Philippine Seas by a country," he said.

"Such behavior is not only a violation of UNCLOS but also a violation of the precepts of the United Nations charter which lays upon each responsible member state the duty to refrain from the threat or the use of force or aggression to enforce particularly in this case illegal territorial claims in the maritime domain, that is a provocation in so far as I am concern," he added.

Teodoro stressed that the Philippines' efforts to defend its "exclusive economic zone can in no way be termed by any sane person as a provocation".

China announced its new regulation after the Filipino civilian convoy sailed to distribute humanitarian supplies for Filipino fishermen and assert the Philippine sovereign rights in Scarborough Shoal last week.

Its new regulation allows China Coast Guard to detain foreign intruders for up to 60 days without trial which will begin on June 15. Robina Asido/DMS