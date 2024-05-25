Manalo says Philippines will continue to assert sovereign rights in WPS

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo assures that the Philippine will continue to assert its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea in an event he attended with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on Thursday night.

Manalo and Huang were spotted having a short conversation during the Envoys and Expats night event of the Business Mirror newspaper.

Manalo emphasized that the Philippines "seek (s) to promote a rules based international maritime order".

"As an archipelagic and maritime nation, the Philippines is inevitably and naturally prone to issues related to the seas and oceans, in our immediate surrounding waters. Our connectedness in our oceans and seas, and our shared responsibility and their stewardship help define our national identity," he said.

''This identity is deeply ingrained in our national consciousness that manifests in our actions and efforts in promoting the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS and the South China Sea arbitration award of July 2016, which are the twin anchors of Philippine policy and action on maritime issues. And it is on this basis of the rule of law, that we will continue asserting our sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea," he added. Robina Asido/DMS