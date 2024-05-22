New regulation to allow detention of foreign intruders without trial is "consistent with universal practices": Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry insists that its new regulation allowing its Coast Guard to detain foreigners that will illegally cross its borders "is consistent with universal practices."

In a press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that there is no need for others to be concerned as long as they will not violate its new regulation.

"The regulations are rolled out by China Coast Guard to standardize the administrative law-enforcement procedures of Coast Guard agencies and better uphold order at sea. It is consistent with universal practices. Individuals and entities have no need for concern as long as they have not done anything illicit," he said.

Following the announcement of its new regulation to detain intruders for up to 60 days without trial, the Philippine government assured to continue its maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea to protect the Filipino fishermen and the sovereign rights of the country.

China announced its new regulation after the Filipino civilian convoy sailed to distribute humanitarian supplies for Filipino fishermen and assert the Philippine sovereign rights in Scarborough Shoal last week.

National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya stressed that the new Chinese regulation which will take effect on June 15 is "contrary to international law, UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), and the UN charter."

"China has no sovereignty in the high seas and therefore, has no right to arrest, detain or expel any person in the South China Sea without trial,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS