Marcos calls for military retooling, reskilling to combat new forms of warfare

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday called on Philippine security forces to develop the skills and knowledge required to fight new forms of warfare, particularly in the digital space.

“Times are changing and we are facing new threats now to our nation’s security. The battlefield is changing, it will go beyond traditional warfighting as we have known it,” Marcos said during his ‘Talk to The Troops’ in his visit to Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City.

“I call on you to develop the skills that are going to be required to combat these new forms of warfare, including those that extend up to the digital realm,” he said.

The President told members of the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) that they must be prepared to fight false narratives, disinformation, digital operation “that seeks to sow conflict against us and amongst us.”

The country’s enemies will discretely infiltrate the very communities and institutions the government and security institutions seek to protect, he warned.

However, he said, “(we) will be ready to fight back and implement countermeasures to thwart any of their nefarious schemes and attempts.”

The intensifying geopolitical tension in Indo-Pacific resulted in hostile efforts by or with the substantial support of a foreign government to influence the domestic narrative and discourse.

This includes the use of disinformation and propaganda spread by nefarious actors.

At the domestic front, Marcos urged the military to “keep up the momentum” of their operations until their jurisdictions are completely cleared of terrorist influence.

He also highlighted government programs aimed at defeating insurgency in the countryside.

These will be done by offering initiatives to achieve more positive outcome, and by demonstrating that on the government side, “there are greener pastures and a better life that they can be part of.” Presidential News Desk