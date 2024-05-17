Marcos extends P50m financial aid to El Nino-hit farmers, fisherfolk in N. Mindanao

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday turned over some P50 million in financial assistance to the local government units of Iligan City, Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental for El Nino-affected farmers and fisherfolk in Northern Mindanao.

Marcos handed a total of P10.540 million over to Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao; P13.920 million to Lanao del Norte Vice Gov. Allan Lim; and P24.360 million to Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal.

Aside from the financial assistance from the Office of the President, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided P10,000 in financial assistance to 9,588 beneficiaries in Iligan City.

Regional offices of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Health (DOH) also distributed assistance to the residents during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair.

Marcos last week visited farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Nino phenomenon in Zamboanga City, General Santos City, and Sultan Kudarat where he likewise led the distribution of presidential assistance worth P10,000 to each beneficiary. Presidential News Desk