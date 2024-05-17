China issues radio challenge to aircraft with Senate leaders before landing in Pag-Asa Island

China issued a radio challenge on Thursday to a plane boarding Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and two other Senate leaders before they arrived at Pag-Asa Island.

Zubiri, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senate Deputy Majority JV Ejercito visited Pag-Asa Island with Defense Secretary Gilibert Teodoro, Jr. for the groundbreaking of a new Philippine Navy barracks and a Super Rural Health Unit in the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan.

“During our landing, verbal challenges were issued and it’s so sad that even if we are in our country, this is the territory of the Philippines/ They will tell you you should leave because this is the territory of China. It’s really shocking. It’s alarming and infuriating,” Zubiri said.

“I just want to say, if they (Chinese) are listening, this is the territory of the Philippines. This is not your territory…Before Magellan came here, this was ours. So if possible, please leave,” he said.

According to reports, several Chinese vessels were sighted during the groundbreaking ceremony around three to four nautical miles from Pag-asa Island. Jaspearl Tan/DMS