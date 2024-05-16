Two China Coast Guard vessels shadowing civilian convoy near Bajo de Masinloc: PCG

Two China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were shadowing a civilian convoy which was to bring food, fuel and supplies to Filipino fishermen at Bajo de Masinloc late Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In an advisory at 6:49 pm, the PCG said CCG vessel with bow number 4109 was spotted at a range of 1.3 nautical miles of the Atin Ito Coalition convoy while another vessel with bow number 4108 was 1,800 yards away.

The location of the ships was 48.2 nautical miles southwest of Magalawa Island, Zambales.

Atin Ito Communications head Eman Hizon said in a Viber message to the Daily Manila Shimbun there were “radio challenges (exchanged) between PCG and CCG”.

PCG said that its 44-meter vessel, BRP Bagacay, was 48.2 nautical miles west southwest of off Magalawa Island.

It added that it was escorting four Filipino fishing vessels(FFV) that were part of the convoy.

Global Times reported that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin ''emphasized that China has indisputable sovereignty'' over the area.

''If the Philippines abuses China's goodwill which allowed a limited number of Philippine fishing vessels to engage in routine fishing operations near Huangyan Dao since 2016, China will respond to appropriate legal measures and the Philippine side will bear full responsibility and consequences,'' said Wang.

Earlier, the coalition said they have achieved three primary goals of their supply mission.

In a press briefing, PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said they plan to deploy two more vessels to ensure the safety of the participants of the convoy. Jaspearl Tan/DMS