PH should file a case vs China for destruction of Escoda Shoal, Rozul Reef: Carpio

Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Tuesday the Philippines should file another case against China for its destruction of Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef.

"The next arbitration case that we are recommending is for the following purposes: one, to sue China for damages because they destroyed Escoda Shoal and Rozul,” Carpio said in an interview with dzBB.

Carpio said that both features were within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) previously said China was allegedly establishing an artificial island in Escoda Shoal and that the dumping of dead corals in the area was in preparation for reclamation activities.

Escoda Shoal is nearer to Palawan than Ayungin Shoal.

Carpio said the government should have joint patrols with other countries in the three features of the West Philippine Sea to prevent China from building another artificial island.

“If we do not monitor that, the maritime militia will enter and will establish a new island there,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS