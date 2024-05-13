NCR heat index still high despite downpour

The heat index in the National Capital Region (NCR) rose as shown in the Science Garden in Quezon City, where a nearly 20-minute downpour took place on Sunday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said as of 5 pm, the heat index went up to 44 degrees Celsius from 41 degrees on Saturday,

In the other NCR station at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the heat index was at 43, up from 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The current heat index readings are three degrees Celsius lower than the all-time high of 46 degrees registered on April 24 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. DMS