Japanese, Swedish individuals to join civilian-led supply mission to WPS

Two individuals from Japan and Sweden will participate in the second civilian-led supply mission to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) next week, the Atin Ito Coalition said Wednesday.

Atin Ito co-convenor Rafaela David announced in a press briefing that they would hold their next supply mission from May 14 to 17 and the convoy would be composed of four main civilian boats and around 100 small fishing vessels.

David said the young Japanese who would join the voyage has Filipino roots.

Atin Ito Communications Head Emman Hizon said that the Swedish national participating in the mission is from the Swedish Social Movement.

“An international observer carrying a Swedish passport will join the mission…From the Swedish Social Movement,” Hizon told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a Viber message.

In a statement, the Atin Ito Coalition said the mission “aims to conduct a ‘peace and solidarity regatta within the Philippines’ EEZ (exclusive economic zone) with symbolic markers/buoys bearing the message ‘WPS is ours!’ Jaspearl Tan/DMS