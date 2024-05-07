NSC believes to need to investigate Wescom head over reported deal with China

The National Security Council believes that there is no need to investigate Western Command head Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos over a reported deal he entered into with the Chinese Embassy to manage maritime disputes in Ayungin Shoal, which falls within Carlos' area of jurisdiction.

But Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council, said Monday it is the Armed Forces of the Philippines' call to look into the alleged agreement.

''Insofar as the National Security Council is concerned, we see no reason why we should investigate Vice Admiral Carlos because this agreement never happened.

'' I don’t think there is any cause for the investigation because this narrative coming from China is simply, you know, there to create dissent and sow disinformation among our countrymen,'' added Malaya.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said Saturday that it had entered into agreement with the AFP Western Command to manage disputes, avoiding conflicts and maintaining peace in the South China Sea.

The embassy said the AFP Wescom ''has made repeated confirmation that the 'new model' has been approved by all key officials in the Philippine chain of command, including the Secretary of National Defense and the National Security Advisor.''

This resulted in the Feb. 2 resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal ''a smooth one,'' said the embassy.

However, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. denied this agreement.

''Fake news and disinformation from the Chinese Embassy never seem to end,'' said Ano.

''We categorically state that we did not enter into anything informal or formal agreement because the National Security Council and National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano will never put the national interest on the line,'' said Malaya.

'' The moment we enter into this kind of agreement, this may later on be seen by China as an acquiescence or an agreement or acceptance of their claim,'' explained Malaya. DMS