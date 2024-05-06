Ano, Teodoro deny Chinese Embassy claim of ''new model'' to manage disputes

Two Philippine government officials denied a claim by the Chinese Embassy that a military unit agreed '' to a new model'' on managing disputes at Ayungin Shoal which was reportedly approved by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command and Department of National Defense (DND) and the National Security Council (NSC).

This model, the Chinese Embassy said, was approved this year, resulting in a ''flawless'' resupply mission last Feb.2. It added that all ''all communication and negotiation on this subject matter is kept on record in every detail by the Chinese side."

National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro,Jr. issued separate denials.

In a statement, Ano said the Chinese Embassy's claim '' is absolutely absurd, ludicrous and preposterous.''

Ano said the timing of the statement ''is clearly meant to distract from the bigger story of the piling of dead corral rubble in Pag-Asa Cays 1,2,3 which is meant to create a high tide man-made geologic feature between Pagasa island and Subi reef.''

The former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff said ''given this entire 'arrangement story' is clearly fake news and disinformation, this will be the last time, he will ever comment on this issue.''

Teodoro said: ''I would like to clearly state that any insinuation that the Department of National Defense is a party to any "new model" is a devious machination of China through their Embassy in Manila, and it is curious that it comes right after their actions were condemned in the recent Squad meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii.”

Teodoro reiterated that during the ( July 5, 2023) courtesy call of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian there was no discussion or briefing on any "gentleman's agreement" or "new model", which is contrary to the Chinese Embassy's pronouncements.''

“This charade must stop. I am issuing this statement to generate awareness on this clear attempt by China to advance another falsehood in order to divide our people and distract us from their unlawful presence and actions in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone),” he added. DMS-Jaspearl Tan