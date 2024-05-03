Agriculture damage due to El Nino balloons to P9.5 billion: DA

The damage to the agriculture sector due to the effects of El Nino has ballooned to P5.9 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Thursday.

Citing a report from the DA-DRRM (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management) Operations Center, DA Spokesperson Arnel de Mesa said the rice sector suffered the most damage from the effects of El Nino.

“As of the end of April as per Bulletin No.9 of the DA, the damage is already at P9.5 billion. The one with the most damage was still the rice sector at P3.1 billion. This is followed by corn at P1.76 billion, and high-value crops at P958 million,” De Mesa said at a press briefing.

He added that the fisheries, livestock, and poultry sectors had already reported damages but the amount was not as high.

The region that was hardest hit was Mimaropa, with damage amounting to P1.71 billion, followed by Western Visayas at P1.5 billion, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) at P768 million, and Cagayan Valley at P562 million. Jaspearl Tan/DMS