Luzon, Visayas grids on yellow alert: DOE

For the third week, Luzon and Visayas grids were on yellow alert for Monday, the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

Assistant Energy Secretary Mario Marasigan told an El Nino forum that the Luzon grid went on yellow alert from 2 pm to 5 pm and from 6 pm to 11pm.

The Visayas grid went on yellow alert from 1 pm to 4 pm and then from 6 pm to 8pm.

Marasigan said the Visayas grid was not on yellow alert before the forum began but a geothermal plant in Leyte, which has a capacity of 160 megawatts, went on unplanned outage. DMS