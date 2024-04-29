Envoy said PH pushing for bill in US Congress for AFP modernization

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said they are pushing for a bill to be passed in the US Congress that seeks to provide $2.5 billion worth of aid to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for its modernization program.

This package is separate from the $1.8 billion emergency aid package the US gave to its allies in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Philippines.

In an interview with dzBB, Romualdez said: “We are working on US Senator (Bill) Hagerty’s proposal for a $2.5 billion modernization fund for the Philippines for five years or about $500 million a year. We also talked to Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Jr., and he gave us a list of equipment that the Armed Forces needs.”

“Hopefully we will be able to get that with our friends in the US Congress. It will be a big help to our Armed Forces,” he added.

Romualdez said that the US lawmakers were “very receptive” to the proposal, especially since they were aware of the challenges the country was facing in addressing the tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“Actually, I am telling our President that we are at our best relationship with America because we have a renewed relationship with them,” Romualdez said.

“In fact, the President had dinner here even if he was only staying for two days. We really found time to have dinner with the congressmen who are our friends. So both sides, the Republicans and Democrats, are supporting us now because they know we are facing challenges in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“Of course, that includes their interest and the interest of other countries in strengthening our Armed Forces and to coordinate with others so we can deter the aggression,” he added.

Romualdez said among the priorities in the budget were the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine Air Force, including fighter jets that they need.

He added that the government is expecting to receive military aid and equipment from the US within three to five years. Jaspearl Tan/DMS