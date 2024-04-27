Man shoots 14-year-old girl dead in Cebu

An unidentified man barged into a home where a 14-year-old girl was solving her module and shot her in the face on Friday morning in Talisay, Cebu, police said.

The Grade Seven student was rushed to the Cebu South Medical Center where she was declared dead on arrival.

In a radio interview, Col. Epraem Paguyod, Officer-in-Charge of the Talisay Police station said the suspect entered the girl's house and shot the victim around 7 am.

"According to her sibling, the victim was answering her module inside their house when malefactors arrived and shot her in her face," he said.

Paguyod said the authorities are conducting a hot pursuit operation against a person of interest.

Based on the initial investigation, police are looking at the possible link of illegal drugs to the people close to the victim as the motive behind the incident. Robina Asido/DMS