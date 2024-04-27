Pagasa forecasts heat index of 48 degrees on Sunday

Forty-two areas in the Philippines are expected to be under the red zone or those experiencing high heat indices on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan is expected to record a heat index of 48 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on Friday as of 5 pm, on Saturday, said Pagasa.

In the National Capital Region, the highest was at 43 degrees Celsius at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday. It was down by one degree from Thursday.

At the Science Garden in Quezon City, the heat index was at 42 degrees Celsius, the same as Thursday. DMS