Crime rate from January to April drops by 19%, but murder and homicide cases up slightly

The crime rate this year fell by at least 19 percent but there is slight increase u in murder and homicide cases, data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed.

From Jan. 1 to April 22, the PNP has recorded 10,249 crimes, down 19.57 percent compared to 12,743 crimes in the same period in 2023.

Six of the eight focus crimes went down.

For murder, there were 1,280 cases this year, an increase of 0.63 percent compared to 1,272 incidents last year.

Homicide cases increased 13.44 percent from 320 to 363 cases.

PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said most murder cases are personal grudges among the parties involved.

“Yung mga homicide ay pag-aaway ng mga magkakailala at karamiahan naman diyan ay na-cleared na,” she said in a news briefing at Camp Crame on Thursday.

Motorcycle thefts saw the biggest decline from 98 to 56, a drop of 42.86 percent.

Rape went down 46.94 percent to 1,760 from 3,317. Physical injuries decreased from 1,594 to 1,332, a decline of 16.44 percent.

Robberies declined 13.58 percent from 1,510 to 1,305 while car theft cases decreased from 608 to 542, a decrease of 10.86 percent.

There were 3,611 theft cases, which is 10.26 percent lower compared to 4,024 incidents last year. DMS