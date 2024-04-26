Gov’t officials, law enforcers coordinating with ICC to be held accountable: DOJ

Government officials and law enforcers who are proven to be coordinating with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its probe into former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war would be held accountable, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday.

This after Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said on Facebook that ICC investigators have directly communicated with 50 former and active officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a Palace briefing, Clavano said: “When a government officer or official is coordinating with the ICC against the direction or the orders and the policy of the government, there may be accountability involved."

"So, if there’s any law enforcement or government official that goes against the policies and orders of the authorities in position, then obviously there will be some sort of conflict of interest, there will be accountabilities, and definitely liabilities that go with it," he added.

Clavano said that government officials or police found working with the ICC could be charged with violating Republic Act No. 6713 also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the Philippines would not cooperate with the ICC’s investigation since it has no jurisdiction over the country. Jaspearl Tan/DMS