Military ready for possible interference during exercise in WPS: AFP

As the multilateral maritime exercise (MME) under the 39th Balikatan starts in Palawan on Thursday, a military official assures that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ready if there is any possible interference from foreign forces in South China Sea.

"We from the tactical level, we from the operators on the ground, we don't want that, but if in case there is such scenario (interference of disruption of exercise) our troops are ready, and our troops will abide by the protocols and guidance from the higher headquarters," Captain Ariel Coloma, AFP Western Command spokesman, said.

"It is included in the considerations of our planners for Balikatan exercise. Of course there are protocols for that, our troops on the ground will follow guidance on how to deal with this scenario at sea," he added.

Coloma said participants of the MME started the drill after they left the coast of Palawan on Thursday.

"They are sailed out from here in Puerto Princesa... the arrangement was, PS16 (BRP Ramon Alcaraz) left first at 9 o'clock, followed by LD602 (BRP Davao del Sur) and then French Navy (with) FS Vendemiaire and then the last to leave at 12 noon is USS Harpers Ferry," he said.

Coloma also assures that the participants will continue the planned exercises under the MME despite the possible presence of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

"They have lined training activities, in fact upon reaching eastern coast of Palawan, they will start with their division tactics... maneuvers so they already have a lot of exercise from here in the east coast, they are sailing together, they will be sailing together from the east coast going up north up to Mindoro Strait then they will enter the West Philippine Sea," he said.

Coloma also noted that after the end of the exercise on April 29, BRP Ramon Alcaraz and FS Vendemiaire will conduct bilateral sail, while other participants will go to their next assigned exercises and missions.

"After April 29, the ships will break away because they have different commitments in Balikatan exercise, like LD602 by April 30 it is committed for the amphibious assault, and then si PS16 and FS Vendemiaire will be doing bilateral sail while USS Harpers Ferry will proceed independent to his next area of operation," he said.

In a press conference on Thursday night, Commanding General of Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt.Gen. Michael Cederholm said he also sees the possible inclusion of other nations in the MME.

"The MME, I see the opportunity perhaps for the inclusion of other nations to join us as our political leaders, see fit," he said.

It is the first time that the French Navy joined the Balikatan exercise between the Philippines and the United States, specifically the MME outside the territorial waters in the West Philippine Sea. Robina Asido/DMS