Saguisag, one of 12 senators who voted against stay of US bases, passes away

Rene Saguisag, one of the 12 senators who voted against extending the stay of US bases in the Philippines, passed away at the age of 84, his family said on Facebook Wednesday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Papa and Lolo,” a statement posted on the Facebook account of Rebo Saguisag, the former senator’s son, read.

After serving one term in the Senate, Saguisag also provided free legal aid to the poor.

In a statement, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri recalled how Saguisag co-authored laws that “up to now uphold the highest standards in the public service”, including the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act 6713) and the Ombudsman Act of 1989 (Republic Act 6770).

“While leaving an indelible mark as a true statesman, he also emulated and lived out the principle that those who have less in life should have more in law by giving free legal services to the poor and needy,” Zubiri said.

Memorial service starts on April 26 to April 29 from 2 pm to 10 pm at the Capilla del Senor/Capilla dela Virgen Sanctuario de San Antonio Parish, Forbes Park, Makati.

The Philippine flag at the Senate was flown at half-mast to honor the former lawmaker. Jaspearl Tan/DMS