Japan could join next year's Balikatan drills

Japan could join next year’s Balikatan exercises, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Balikatan spokesperson Col. Michael Logico said they would meet with the Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) in June.

“After our meeting with them during the concept development conference, scheduled in June, then we will know for certain up to what participation or what scale they would be involved in for Balikatan,” Logico told reporters.

“Actually, we invited Japan as early as last year, during the mid and final planning conference. However, it was already too late at that point of the planning process that they will just send observers for this year,” he said.

“But beginning with the concept development for the Balikatan 2025, we are already inviting them. So, as early as the activity in the joint event life cycle, they will already be part of the planning process,” he added.

Logico affirmed President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s statement that including Japan in the Balikatan exercises was a “good move”, saying that it would improve interoperability among the three countries.

Logico said JSDF has had limited participation in the previous and present joint exercises as observers as well as part of the humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) scenarios in 2017.

Logico said around 16,770 military personnel are expected to participate in the 2024 Balikatan exercises which will start on April 22. Jaspearl Tan/DMS