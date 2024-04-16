PH expresses concern about rising Israel-Iran tensions

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said the Philippines has expressed concern over developments in the Middle East as Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel.

“The Philippines has long advocated for all states to adhere to the principles of international law and to the peaceful settlement of disputes,” it added.

On Saturday, April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation to the airstrike on the Iranian Embassy in Syria that killed at least 16 people.

The Israel Embassy in the Philippines assured the safety of the Filipinos in Israel. DMS

Personal remittances register $2.95 billion in February

?Personal remittances from Overseas Filipinos (OFs) grew by 3 percent to $2.95 billion in February from $2.86 billion recorded in February 2023.

The increase in personal remittances in February was due to remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more and sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year.

Similarly, cumulative personal remittances increased by 2.8 percent to $6.10 billion in January-February 2024 from $5.93 billion recorded in January-February 2023.

Of the personal remittances from OFs, cash remittances coursed through banks reached $2.65 billion in February, higher by percent than the $2.57 billion posted in February 2023. The expansion in cash remittances in February was due to growth in receipts from both land- and sea-based workers. BSP