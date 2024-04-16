English Articles

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is fortifying military bases in the eastern side of the country as part of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC).

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner said under the CADC the military is now extending the area of defense up to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the country.

"This time the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, we extend towards the EEZ, it means we are projecting our defense, the farthest is the Pagasa so we are also building our defense position there, including other positions, we will strengthen... in the north including Mavulis, in the south, including Balabac, Tawi-tawi," he said.

Brawner said aside from strengthening the existing defense position in the western, northern and southern part of the country, the military under the CADC is also developing bases to safeguard the eastern side of the country.

"We went to Casiguran. Then we will go to Guiuan in Leyte, Samar, then from Surigao. If you would notice we came from the east, it means we are developing our bases here," he said.

"We're projecting our defenses up to our exclusive economic zone and then aside from that we are also now looking into our strategic basing so even in here in pour eastern seaboard. We are also doing some steps to build strategic bases on the eastern seaboard so not only in the west, north, we will also do it in the east," he added.

Brawner confirmed that these strategic bases in the eastern seaboard of the country will also be equipped with radar and missile systems.

"That is in the long term (plan), that we will be able to protect the entire archipelago... Not just (from) armed threats, we have to protect our eez, so we are not just protecting from an armed attack, a possible armed attack but also we protect our resources and we all know that Benham Rise or Philippine Rise is rich in natural resources," he said.

"That is the CADC. It's not just protecting, defending the archipelago, that is why we extend to the EEZ because we both want to protect our sovereign rights, the fishermen, the exploration, we should be able to explore (our resources) freely," he added.

Early last month, the Philippine Navy spotted two Chinese research vessels in Benham Rise. It is just one of the instances that the Chinese research vessels reportedly roamed the eastern waters of the country. Robina Asido/DMS