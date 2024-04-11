More ''sea engagements'' with allies expected following the recent quadrilateral drill in WPS

The Philippine Navy expects more "sea engagements" with its counterparts from allied countries following the successful quadrilateral exercise with Japan, US and Australian forces in the West Philippines Sea last Sunday.

"While we do not comment on future operations, we can expect an increase in navy-to-navy at sea engagements," Navy spokesman for the West Philippines Sea (WPS) Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad said on Wednesday.

"Naval cooperation is an operational approach of the Active Archipelagic Defense Strategy (AADS), the naval component of (Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept) CADC. This is the Navy's contribution to a stable international order in the West Phil Sea," he added.

In a regular press briefing in the White House, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there will be more naval patrol exercises expected in the future following the recent quadrilateral drill in South China Sea.

"On the naval patrols, we just saw trilateral plus Australia, a new form of quadrilateral joint naval patrols last week, so you can expect to see more of that in the future," he said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military also welcome other "like-minded" countries to join their future maritime drills.

"Conducting (maritime cooperative activity) MCA's with allied countries in the coming days is feasible, provided that all parties approve them at the ministerial level and in alignment with the International rules-based order and International laws," she said.

"We welcome more like minded nations to join us in future MCAs," she added.

As he also welcomes the possible participation of other allied countries in the future MCA, Trinidad noted that the MCA allowed the Navy "to test the operational readiness of our surface Fleet to operate with our ally and partners from planning, to preparation and to execution".

"The Philippine Navy welcomes all navies willing to partner with us in developing our capabilities and in promoting stability in the West Phil Sea," he said.

Padilla also stressed that the MCA "serves as a resolute statement of unity reaffirming our adherence to International laws."

"The MCA was done within our EEZ and in accordance with International law and established norms in pursuit of our national interests," she said.

"They embody the practical manifestation of our partnerships and collaboration with like minded nations, showing our collective resolve to ensure stability and security in the region," she added. Robina Asido/DMS