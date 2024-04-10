「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

4月10日のまにら新聞から

Marcos urges youths to draw inspiration from World War II heroes

［ 425 words｜2024.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Filipino people, especially the youth, to draw inspiration from the heroes who fought during World War II and emulate their patriotism amid the recent challenges against international rules-based order.

In his speech during the 82nd Anniversary of the Araw ng Kagitingan, or the Day of Valor at the Mount Samat Shrine in Pilar, Bataan, Marcos urged the people, especially the youth, to learn from the lessons of the Second World War.

Marcos said the war in 1942 may be over but the Philippines remains confronted with “novel challenges, in varying forms and degrees, but with the same existential impact” amid recent violations on international rules-based orders.

“Some pretend clear and present threats to our sovereign rights, and in fact have already caused physical harm to our people. Ang mga ito ay hindi katanggap-tanggap. Hindi makatuwiran o makatarungan, lalo na sa panahong ito ng payapang pakikipag-ugnayan ng mga bansa,” Marcos said.

“Nawa’y magsilbing inspirasyon ang mga kaganapan noong 1942 at ang tagumpay natin noong 1945 sa ating lahat. Gayundin sa ating kabataan at sa mga ating susunod na salinlahi. Tulad ng pinamalas ng ating mga dakilang ninuno, hindi tayo dapat magpasupil at magpaapi, lalo na sa loob ng ating bakuran,” he added.

“We must leverage these lessons if we are to safeguard the future of our Republic. The sacrifices of our heroes must galvanize us, and strengthen our national consciousness and our patriotic spirit.”

The President led the wreath-laying rites along with other officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Department of National Defense (DND), the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), among others.

Marcos said the event should not be seen as a tiresome recollection of a horrendous loss recorded in Philippine history.

“We will forever be in debt to our heroes ? those who perished, and the survivors who stared death in the eye and lived to tell the tale. Some of whom are with us here today. For them, the higher and nobler cause made their supreme sacrifice worth enduring,” Marcos said.

“On a much deeper level, the Fall of Bataan is not just a past event we commemorate. It serves as a constant reminder of our singular purpose towards the future as one nation, supported by like-minded allies in this post-war, rules-based international order,” he added.

Executive Order No. 203 (series of 1987) declared April 9 as a national holiday to remember Filipino and American soldiers who fought valiantly for the country during the World War II. Presidential News Desk

トップページ

