Marcos assures pastor court proceedings will be fair

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. assured pastor Apollo Quiboloy that all court proceedings against him would be fair in reply to conditions set by the latter before he will surrender,.

A Davao regional court on April 3 issued a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and his five associates for sexually abusing minors.

In a report to the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation said five accused posted bail of P80,000 each .

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said Quiboloy seemed to be “tail-wagging” when he set conditions for his arrest.

“It seems to me a little bit tail-wagging the law,” Marcos said on the sidelines of the Ceremonial Energization of the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230-kilovolt Backbone Project.

“We will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy. We promise that all proceedings will be fair,” he added.

Marcos also said it would take a long time for the United States to be involved in his arrest.

“That’s going to take years so I don’t think that’s something he needs to worry about quite frankly,” Marcos said.

For his part, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Quiboloy could not impose conditions for his arrest.

“Quiboloy cannot impose any conditions. He must surrender not according to his terms but according to the terms of the law. The law applies to all, without exception,” Remulla said in a statement. Jaspearl Tan/DMS