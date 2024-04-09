「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

4月9日のまにら新聞から

Cope Thunder 2024 kicks off, strengthening PH-US defense ties

［ 223 words｜2024.4.9｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippines and United States Air Forces officially began Cope Thunder-Philippines 2024 Monday at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga.

This bilateral military exercise, taking place in the Northern Luzon Intensive Military Training Area, Basa Air Base, and Brigadier General Benito N Ebuen Air Base until April 19, involves approximately 700 airmen from various Philippine Air Force and United States Air Force units.

The drill will focus on subject matter expert exchanges and field exercises in air and ground operations, as well as logistics and other mission support planning and execution.

PAF FA-50PH fighter jets, and USAF F-16 and C-130J aircraft will be utilized in this exercise.

At the opening ceremony, Maj. Gen. Fabian Pedregosa, head of the Air Defense Command, underscored the commitment of the PAF and its international allies to enhancing interoperability, strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities, promoting regional security and stability, and bolstering diplomatic ties.

Joining Pedregosa at the opening were the Commander of the 5th Fighter Wing, the Deputy Wing Commander of the 580th Aircraft Control and Warning Wing, the Group Commander of the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, the Chief of the Philippine Air Defense Control Center, and members of the HPAF Staff.

Also present were Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Keegan Dale of the USAF's 13th Fighter Squadron, and several representatives from the Pacific Air Forces. PAF PIO

