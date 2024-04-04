One passenger hurt as vessel, barge collide of Batangas

A passenger of a vessel was injured after it collided with a barge off the waters of Batangas on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard reported on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the injured passenger of MV Fastcat M19 is a 26-year-old male who is a resident of Santa Fe, Romblon.

Balilo said the victim "incurred lacerations in the upper right eye and upper right lip with minor bruises."

"The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) in Calapan transported the injured passenger to Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital for further medical assistance," he said.

Based on initial report the collision between a passenger vessel and a barge occured at the vicinity of two nautical miles southeast of Barangay San Agapito, Isla Verde.

According to the PCG, Barge Krizza Rica, towed by Motor Tug Migi with 17 crew on board and loaded with 300 sacks of cement bound for Semirara Island, Caluya, Antique was departed from the port of Calaca, Balayan, Batangas.

MV Fastcat M19, with 47 crew and 41 passengers on board, from Batangas Port (Batangas) was on its way to Calapan Port (Oriental Mindoro) when the accident occurred.

It said "due to the collision, MV Fastcat M19 incurred a damage on the third deck passenger deck starboard quarter (right rear corner), while barge Krizza Rica acquired scratches on its port bow (front left side).

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan ordered an investigation.

"The Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Calapan contacted the vessels and advised the barge to anchor at Calapan Anchorage Area for further investigation,"said PCG.

PCG Station Oriental Mindoro, CGSS Calapan, and Maritime Safety Services Unit-Southern Tagalog conducted an initial inquiry and inspected the damages incurred by the concerned vessels and performed an initial oil spill assessment which yielded negative.

Balilo said as of Wednesday morning MV Fastcat M19 had docked at Calapan Port where all the passengers were safely disembarked. Robina Asido/DMS