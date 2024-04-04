Davao court issues arrest warrant vs Quiboloy for alleged sexual abuse of minors

The Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) has issued an arrest warrant against controversial Kingdom of Jesus Christ pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The court also ordered the arrest of five others, namely Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemanes.

Quiboloy and his co-accused were charged with violating the Anti-Child Abuse Law, in particular, the provision on sexually abusing and maltreating minors.

Davao RTC Branch 12 Family Court Judge Dante Baguio issued the warrant on April 1.

“Upon judicious examination and perusal of the information, it found probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest,” the court order read.

Quiboloy has refused to attend Senate hearings on these reported cases.

Crescente Canada surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Paulene Canada and Sylvia Camanes sent surrender feelers, said Davao police director Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo.

Delvo said police served the warrants of arrest to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ's King Dome.

He said the cases against Quiboloy and the others are bailable.

The Davao RTC issued an arrest warrant on March 14 but its implementation was suspended after Quiboloy’s camp told the court that it filed a motion for consideration at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the court, “more than reasonable time has lapsed” but they have not received a resolution on the motion from the DOJ or even a manifestation.

The Davao RTC said it will not wait for a resolution and directed the implementation of the arrest warrant. Jaspearl Tan/DMS