''Countermeasures'' in WPS include defense and ''exhausting diplomatic efforts'': NSC official

The National Security Council (NSC) said the government's "countermeasures" against Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) during resupply missions to a ground Navy ship in Ayungin Shoal include not only beefing up defense but ''exhausting diplomatic efforts.''

NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya told government television on Monday that '' the proportionate, deliberate and reasonable response that the President was talking about covered not only the aspect of strengthening our military or our defense capabilities together with other allies, partners and friends but it also talks about exhausting diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue."

Malaya said '' it is not in the interest of the Philippines, it is not in the interest of China, or any of our allies and partners for war to happen.''

''So, given that, we will find diplomatic solutions to this problem as part of the package of the countermeasures and responses that the President spoke about," he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced last week the reorganization of the National Coast Watch Council into the National Maritime Council through Executive Order No. 57.

The executive order was issued after Chinese vessels used water cannons to block and harass a ship on a rotation and resupply mission to a Navy boat at Ayungin Shoal.

Some personnel of the resupply ship were reportedly injured from the water cannon. DMS/Jaspearl Tan